July 15, 2019 7:58 am
Updated: July 15, 2019 8:33 am

Only halfway through ‘peak season,’ Alberta has had a years worth of tornadoes

Environment Canada confirms a tornado touched down near Crossfield.

Courtesy: Anthony Ritcey
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down 2 kilometres northeast of Crossfield at around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, marking the 15th twister of the season.

In its weather summary Sunday night, ECCC reported a holiday trailer had been destroyed after it flipped over. It estimated wind speeds associated with this tornado were probably between 90 and 130 km/h.

A damaged trailed near Crossfield, AB where a tornado touched down Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Hector Chaparro / Global News

According to ECCC, Alberta typically sees an average of 15 tornadoes per year with the peak season starting mid-to-late June and ending early-to-mid August.

So far in 2019, there have been 12 confirmed tornadoes in Alberta and three probable ones.

The first tornado occurred on April 24, 2019 near Peers, Alta. which is quite early for a tornado in Alberta.

Since 1984, the busiest tornado season was in 1988 when ECCC confirmed 26 tornadoes.

