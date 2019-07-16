Former Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Ricky Ray being named to the Wall of Honour

It’s a move that surprises no one. Ricky Ray is going on the Edmonton Eskimos Wall of Honour.

The former quarterback will be honoured Sept. 20 when the Eskimos host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on the Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

Ray will make his way into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame the minute he is eligible after a career that made him the leading passer in franchise history for both the Eskimos and the Toronto Argonauts.

Ray dressed in green and gold from 2002 through 2012 and is first in Eskimos history for passing yards (40,531), touchdown passes (210) and completions (3,225). The Happy Camp California native also holds several other Eskimos QB records as well and is one of just four QBs in CFL history to throw for over 60,00 yards. He is fourth all time with 60,736 passing yards.

Ray won two Grey Cups with the Eskimos and went on to win two more with Toronto after he was traded to the Argos before the 2012 season. The 39-year-old is the only starting quarterback in CFL history to win four Grey Cups.

Eskimos head coach Jason Maas, a former teammate and close friend of Ray’s, made the call on behalf of the Eskimos to inform Ray of the honour.

“He was a great teammate of mine and is one of my dearest friends. I got choked up about making the call. He is so well-deserving of the Wall of Honour.”

“The history of the Edmonton Eskimos organization is filled with so many great players, teams, and achievements,” Ray said in a release from the Eskimos.

“To be a small part of that history has been one of the greatest honours in my life.”

As well as honouring Ray at half time on Sept. 20, he will be the guest at the Eskimos annual dinner four days later.