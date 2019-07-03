Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Trevor Harris named CFL player of the month

For his performance during the month of June, Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Trevor Harris has been named the CFL‘s player of the month.

In just three games, Harris threw for 1,086 yards and six touchdowns, completing 92 of 128 pass attempts. He also finished with 14 carries for 31 yards and two touchdowns.

Harris currently leads the league in passing yards and is tied for first in touchdowns and for second spot in rushing yards.

Harris has received national honours twice since becoming an Eskimo. He was previously named one of the players of the week in Week 1 for his performance in the Eskimos’ home opener. In that game, he led the team with a 447 yard and three touchdown effort against the Montreal Alouettes.

Brandon Banks and Sean Thomas Erlington of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats were also in the top three players for the month of June.