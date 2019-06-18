Edmonton Eskimos Trevor Harris and C.J. Gable among CFL players of the week

Two Edmonton Eskimos were named CFL players of the week for their performances in the Eskimos’ 32-25 victory over the Montreal Alouettes last Friday night.

Quarterback Trevor Harris completed 32 of 41 pass attempts for 447 yards and three touchdowns. In his first game in green and gold, the 33-year-old also had seven carries for 12 yards and one touchdown.

Running back C.J. Gable started his season with 154 yards on only 20 carries. He also caught three passes for 29 yards including what the Eskimos called a “highlight reel” touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Friday’s game marked the eighth time the Eskimos offence surpassed 600 yards of offence and the first time since August 1997. At that time, the offence amassed 644 yards against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris was also named a player of the week after getting 148 yards on 16 rushes against the B.C. Lions.

The Eskimos are back in action on the Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday night when they host the Lions. The Countdown to Kickoff starts at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m.