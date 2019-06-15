Sports
June 15, 2019 12:21 am

Harris leads Edmonton to 32-25 win over Alouettes in Eskimos’ home opener

By Shane Jones The Canadian Press

Kenny Stafford reeled in a pair of touchdown passes from Trevor Harris as the new-look Edmonton Eskimos survived a scare to start the season on a positive note with a 32-25 victory over the Montreal Alouettes on Friday.

Harris threw three touchdown passes and ran in another while passing for 447 yards on 32-of-41 attempts in the air.

After Montreal (0-1) conceded a safety on its first possession, Edmonton (1-0) came close to adding to its lead, only to see Ricky Collins Jr., fumble the ball away at the Alouettes’ five-yard-line, with the turnover going to Marcus Cromartie.

A punt return fumble recovery by Montreal’s Boseko Lokombo would lead to an eight-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Antonio Pipkin to DeVier Posey and a 7-2 Alouettes lead.

The Eskimos finally got their act together midway through the second with a long drive capped off by a 27-yard TD pass from Harris to Stafford.

Montreal responded with a single on a missed field goal by Boris Bede before Edmonton took a 16-8 lead into the half on a 10-yard TD pass from Harris to Stafford.

The Als conceded another safety midway through the third prior to Pipkin getting injured and helped off the field, with Vernon Adams coming in as his replacement.

Edmonton added to its lead to start the fourth with a 23-yard TD pass from Harris to CJ Gable.

Montreal responded quickly with a five-yard TD run by William Stanback and then kept the comeback underway midway through the final frame on a 17-yard TD pass from Adams to BJ Cunningham to make it 25-22.

Bede then tied the game with a 52-yard field goal with 2:18 remaining,

However, the Eskimos came marching back and regained the lead with a one-yard TD from Harris with just over a minute to play and got a huge Anthony Orange interception to secure the victory.

The Edmonton Eskimos host Mike Reilly and the B.C. Lions next Friday, while Montreal has a bye before heading to Hamilton on June 28.

NOTES: It was the first ever game as head coach for Khari Jones, as the former Als offensive coordinator replaced Mike Sherman in the top position during a controversial pre-season move? The Eskimos came into the contest having defeated Montreal in 10 consecutive regular season meetings, dating back to Oct. 5, 2013. The Eskimos honoured former receiver and four-time CFL All-Star Fred Stamps, who signed a one-day contract in the off-season to officially retire with Edmonton.

View photos from the game in the gallery below:

Marcus Cromartie, C.J. Gable

Montreal Alouettes’ Marcus Cromartie (15) misses the tackle on Edmonton Eskimos’ C.J. Gable (2) during first half CFL action in Edmonton on Friday June 14, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Trevor Harris

Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Trevor Harris (7) makes the throw against the Montreal Alouettes during first half CFL action in Edmonton on Friday June 14, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Trevor Harris, Kenny Stafford

Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Trevor Harris (7) and Kenny Stafford (8) celebrate a touchdown against the Montreal Alouettes during first half CFL action in Edmonton on Friday June 14, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Greg Ellingson, Kenny Stafford

Edmonton Eskimos Greg Ellingson (82) and Kenny Stafford (8) celebrate a touchdown against the Montreal Alouettes during first half CFL action in Edmonton on Friday June 14, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Patrick Levels, Ricky Collins Jr.

Montreal Alouettes Patrick Levels (3) tries to tackle Edmonton Eskimos Ricky Collins Jr. (13) during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday June 14, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Trevor Harris, C.J. Gable

Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Trevor Harris (7) hands the ball off to C.J. Gable (2) against the Montreal Alouettes during first half CFL action in Edmonton on Friday June 14, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Greg Reid, Jordan Robinson

Montreal Alouettes’ Greg Reid (26) tries to get a hold of Edmonton Eskimos’ Jordan Robinson (22) during first half CFL action in Edmonton on Friday June 14, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
DeVier Posey, Kenny Stafford

Montreal Alouettes’ DeVier Posey (5) is hit by Edmonton Eskimos’ Kenny Stafford (8) as his helmut flies off during first half CFL action in Edmonton on Friday June 14, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
B.J. Cunningham, Logan Kilgore

Montreal Alouettes’ B.J. Cunningham (85) reaches for the extra yards as he is tripped up by Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Logan Kilgore (15) during first half CFL action in Edmonton on Friday June 14, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Antonio Pipkin, Nick Usher

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Antonio Pipkin (17) runs as Edmonton Eskimos’ Nick Usher (75) chases during first half CFL action in Edmonton on Friday June 14, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
FBO CFL ALLOUETTES ESKIMOS 20190614

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Antonio Pipkin (17) makes the throw against the Edmonton Eskimos during first half CFL action in Edmonton on Friday June 14, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

 

© 2019 The Canadian Press

