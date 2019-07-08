Edmonton Eskimos announce new general admission pass, free entry for kids

The Edmonton Eskimos are attempting to make football more accessible by introducing two new ticket options for general admission and kids under 17.

On Monday, the club introduced the Empire North Pass — a $22 general admission pass that will allow fans to stand in the area behind the north end zone, under the scoreboard on the benches that were previously covered by sponsorship banners.

If the pass is purchased on game day, it increases to $25.

For the months of July and August, all kids under the age of 17 will also be able to get in for free. Those tickets will be available in the Brickley’s Knothole Section and bronze seating sections.

Kids under 12 will also get a free pass for the Eskimos Kids Club, allowing them to go on the field after every home game for an autograph session with the players.

“We’ve heard from our fans that affordability is a barrier to more people attending games,” interim president Mandy Johnston said. “We needed to address that and didn’t want to wait until next season.

“There is no thrill like Eskimos football when the stadium is energized by tens of thousands of fans cheering on the Green and Gold, both for the fans and for team performance.”

The City of Edmonton is partnering with the Eskimos to provide the free youth admission tickets.

The new pass and youth pricing is available now.