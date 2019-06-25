Edmonton Eskimos’ Greg Ellingson named CFL player of the week

Edmonton Eskimos wide receiver Greg Ellingson is a CFL player of the week, the club announced on Tuesday.

According to the Eskimos, Ellingson received the honour because of his performance in the Eskimos’ 39-23 win over the B.C. Lions last week.

The first touchdown came late in the first half on a three-yard strike from quarterback Trevor Harris. That play gave the Eskimos their first lead of the game.

Late in the third quarter, Ellingson extended that lead to 33-23 after catching a 54-yard pass from Harris.

During that game, Ellingson recorded nine receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns during Friday’s game. That brings his season total to 14 receptions for 240 yards and two touchdowns.

Also named players of the week for Week 2 were Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Dominique Davis and Thomas Erlington with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.