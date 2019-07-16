iPad tablet, food reported stolen from Peterborough church: police
Peterborough police are searching for a suspect after items were reportedly stolen from a local church over the weekend.
According to police, the alleged theft of an iPad mini tablet and food items occurred at a George Street North church sometime between 5 p.m. on Friday and 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. Police say the church was unlocked at the time of the alleged incident.
The suspect is described as a 30- to 35-year-old Caucasian man who stands between five feet nine inches and six feet tall with a slim to medium build, short brown-and-grey hair and thick facial hair. Police say he was wearing baggy shorts, a T-shirt and running shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.
