June 3, 2019 12:55 pm

OPP probing damage to windows of Campbellford Baptist Church

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

OPP are probing vandalism to the Campbellford Baptist Church.

Northumberland OPP say officers are investigating vandalism to a church in the town of Campbellford last week.

Police say that sometime during the overnight hours of May 28 and 29, a suspect or suspects damaged three panes of glass, including one stained-glass window at the Baptist church on Grand Road.

A large stone was found inside the church near one of the broken windows, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

Last September, police investigated extensive damage to St. Mary’s Church in Campbellford.

