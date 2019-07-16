Gasoline determined as source of suspicious Halifax barber shop fire

Halifax fire officials say gasoline was the source of a suspicious fire at west-end barber shop last week.

The blaze at Barran Barber Shop at the Bayers Road mall happened in the early morning hours of July 6.

There were no injuries and fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

Investigators quickly determined that the fire was suspicious.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says the couch caught fire first and they have classified the blaze as incendiary.

The barber shop is run by two cousins who recently immigrated to Canada from Syria. An online crowdfunding campaign was launched for the cousins shortly after the incident and has since raised over $6,200.

The campaign was organized by Scott Decoste, one of the volunteers who helped sponsor the cousins. He says the barber shop remains their only source of income.

Decoste added that all funds raised are being divided equally between the two families.

Halifax Regional Police are asking anyone with information on the fire to contact them.

With files from Aya Al-Hakim.