Cambridge motel robbed at gunpoint: police

A motel in Cambridge was robbed early Monday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say that two men entered the motel near Hespeler and Pinebush roads at around 1:20 a.m.

Police say one of the men flashed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

They say the clerk gave them an undisclosed amount of cash before they took off.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.