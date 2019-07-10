Clerk assaulted during Cambridge convenience store robbery: police

A clerk at a Cambridge convenience store was attacked during a robbery on Tuesday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say two men entered a store on Barbara Court shortly after 9 p.m.

READ MORE: Woman with 2 kids in vehicle charged with impaired driving in Cambridge, police say

The suspects then allegedly assaulted the clerk before they took off with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

The clerk was left with minor injuries.

READ MORE: Police looking into collision in Cambridge involving skateboarder, car

Police continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Looking to identify these 2 males in connection to a robbery that occurred at a convenience store on Barbara Crt in Cambridge last night. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or @WaterlooCrime. More details: https://t.co/fq3LvnT2jJ pic.twitter.com/ADCQhkeLVL — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) July 10, 2019