Clerk assaulted during Cambridge convenience store robbery: police
A clerk at a Cambridge convenience store was attacked during a robbery on Tuesday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say two men entered a store on Barbara Court shortly after 9 p.m.
The suspects then allegedly assaulted the clerk before they took off with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.
The clerk was left with minor injuries.
Police continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
