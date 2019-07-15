Traffic
July 15, 2019 4:06 pm

Small plane crashes in Grey Highlands, Ont., OPP say

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

The plane, a Piper PA-12, was travelling west and attempted to land on a grass landing strip when it crashed into a fence and went into a ditch, officers said.

Twitter/OPP West
A man has sustained minor injuries after a small plane crashed in Grey Highlands, Ont., on Sunday morning, OPP say.

According to police, the Transport Safety Board of Canada is investigating the crash.

Grey Bruce OPP attended the scene at Grey Road 13, north of Eugenia, Ont., just before 9 a.m., police say.

The plane, a Piper PA-12, was travelling west and attempted to land on a grass landing strip when it crashed into a fence and went into a ditch, officers add.

The male pilot was the only occupant in the aircraft and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police say.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

