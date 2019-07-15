Small plane crashes in Grey Highlands, Ont., OPP say

A man has sustained minor injuries after a small plane crashed in Grey Highlands, Ont., on Sunday morning, OPP say.

According to police, the Transport Safety Board of Canada is investigating the crash.

READ MORE: 2 Kitchener teens missing in Algonquin Park found safe: OPP

Grey Bruce OPP attended the scene at Grey Road 13, north of Eugenia, Ont., just before 9 a.m., police say.

The plane, a Piper PA-12, was travelling west and attempted to land on a grass landing strip when it crashed into a fence and went into a ditch, officers add.

READ MORE: Erin, Ont., woman drowns in Trent-Severn Waterway: OPP

The male pilot was the only occupant in the aircraft and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police say.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

#GreyBruceOPP are being assisted on scene by @GreyHighlands1 fire department and @GreyParamedics.

OPP have contacted @Transport_gc and Tranport Safety Board. ^ab — OPP West (@OPP_WR) July 14, 2019

WATCH: (July 4) TSB investigating Sussex, N.B. plane crash that leaves one dead