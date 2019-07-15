Erin, Ont., woman drowns in Trent-Severn Waterway: OPP

A 53-year-old woman from Erin, Ont., was pronounced dead after she went swimming on the Trent-Severn Waterway near Morrison Landing and drowned, OPP say.

According to police, Kathy Venneman went swimming from a boat on the waterway with a group of friends on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. when she slipped beneath the water and failed to resurface.

The friends began a frantic search and were assisted by bystanders, police say, as emergency services were called.

The Orillia OPP Marine Unit and the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit searched the waters until dark, at which point the search was suspended, officers say.

Efforts continued on Sunday morning, police add, and at 1:04 p.m., Venneman’s body was recovered.