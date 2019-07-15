MFNPS police dog with a nose for crime makes two more collars

A Manitoba K-9 officer is adding more collars to his already impressive resume.

Ceto the police dog, who only completed his training in May of this year, helped Manitoba First Nations Police make two more arrests over the weekend.

The first incident took place Friday night on Birdtail Road at Waywayseecappo First Nation, where two assault suspects were spotted running into the bushes, both in different directions.

Police said Ceto tracked the first suspect 500 metres into the bush, where he was arrested without incident.

The second suspect was tracked for 800 metres, where she was arrested for assault and numerous breaches, and held in custody.

READ MORE: Manitoba First Nations police dog bites back against crime; collars man wanted on five warrants

Early Saturday morning, Ceto was back in action, tracking a suspect who fled from police around 3 a.m.

When the suspect’s vehicle lost control, he took off running. Ceto found him nearby, hiding underwater in deep mud and grass.

He was quickly arrested and taken to the Waywayseecappo detachment. A female passenger in the vehicle was arrested without incident.

The man faces charges of flight from police, resisting arrest, driving while prohibited, dangerous driving, and mischief of over $5,000 (damage to personal property). He was also wanted for impaired operation, failing to attend court, and flight from police.

WATCH: Winnipeg Police Service welcomes newest K-9 recruits