Manitoba First Nations police dog bites back against crime; collars man wanted on five warrants

A man wanted on five outstanding warrants is now behind bars, thanks to the efforts of a four-legged police officer.

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) said officers began searching for the suspect on Waywayseecappo First Nation on Monday night, when police dog Ceto picked up on a smell and led police on a 200m path to the man, who’d been hiding in a nearby bush.

Graham Sparvier, 41, will be appearing in Brandon court Thursday to face outstanding warrants for sexual assault, sexual interference, failing to attend court, and two counts of failing to comply with conditions.

He remains in custody.

Ceto, the MFNPS’ new K9 unit, completed his training on May 15 of this year.

Media Release – For Immediate Release – MFNPS Waywayseecappo Detachment – Suspect Apprehended on Five outstanding Warrants – Media Contact Insp. Dave Scott 204-856-5370 pic.twitter.com/LXCQo2vnaW — M.F.N.P.S. (Manitoba First Nations Police Service) (@MBFNPolice) June 12, 2019

