Manitoba First Nations police dog bites back against crime; collars man wanted on five warrants
A man wanted on five outstanding warrants is now behind bars, thanks to the efforts of a four-legged police officer.
The Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) said officers began searching for the suspect on Waywayseecappo First Nation on Monday night, when police dog Ceto picked up on a smell and led police on a 200m path to the man, who’d been hiding in a nearby bush.
READ MORE: Winnipeg Police Service welcomes newest K-9 recruits
Graham Sparvier, 41, will be appearing in Brandon court Thursday to face outstanding warrants for sexual assault, sexual interference, failing to attend court, and two counts of failing to comply with conditions.
He remains in custody.
Ceto, the MFNPS’ new K9 unit, completed his training on May 15 of this year.
WATCH: Owner fuming after pet rescue demands money to return lost dog
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.