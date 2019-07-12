Second serious collision closes Hwy. 401 west of Napanee

A serious collision has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 west of Napanee for the second time in one day.

OPP have closed the eastbound lanes of the highway between Shannonville Road and Marysville Road in Tyendinaga Township.

OPP say at least five vehicles were involved.

Serious injuries were reported in the second collision, but it’s unclear what the scope of the injuries arein this most recent crash.

This collision comes just minutes after OPP cleared another serious collision that happened earlier Friday morning.

The first collision happened around 5 a.m. and closed the eastbound lanes of the Highway until about 3:30 p.m. The second collision happened shortly after the eastbound lanes were reopened.

OPP say closure of the eastbound lanes is projected to last between six and eight hours. Police have set up an alternate route through Marysville Road to Deseronto Road, then south back to Highway 401.

More information to come.