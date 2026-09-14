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Watchdog called in to probe fatal shooting of man by Edmonton officers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2026 8:49 am
1 min read
Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge in Edmonton on Aug. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge in Edmonton on Aug. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. JF
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Alberta’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate the officer-involved fatal shooting of a man in west Edmonton.

Edmonton police say they were called Sunday morning with a report that a woman and infant had been shot at a home.

They say in a news release that officers at the scene later found a man with a firearm who opened the front door.

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Police say the 36-year-old was given “verbal direction” but didn’t comply, and three officers then discharged their firearms.

They say the man was arrested but died at the scene, while two women and an infant were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say no officers were injured, and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, or ASIRT, has been notified.

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The agency investigates matters involving police that result in serious injury or death to determine whether there was officer misconduct.

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