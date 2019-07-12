Canada
July 12, 2019 8:56 am

Eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 closed in Napanee due to serious collision, OPP say

By Production Assistant  Global News

EDR commuters are being asked to take on the EB lanes on highway 401 on Deseronto Road.

The eastbound lanes on Highway 401 in Napanee were closed this morning due to a serious collision.

The highway was closed at Deseronto Road in the area of the Beechwood road overpass.

The closure is expected to last until early afternoon today, and OPP say to expect delays in the area.

Traffic is being rerouted south of Deseronto Road to Belleville Road, then to to Jim Kimmitt Road and onto Centre Street, then back onto Highway 401.

The OPP are asking commuters to stay on this approved route and they also say that attempting to get around will only cause further delay and traffic congestion.

