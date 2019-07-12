Eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 closed in Napanee due to serious collision, OPP say

The eastbound lanes on Highway 401 in Napanee were closed this morning due to a serious collision.

The highway was closed at Deseronto Road in the area of the Beechwood road overpass.

READ MORE: 3 injured, 4-year-old in life-threatening condition, after crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga

The closure is expected to last until early afternoon today, and OPP say to expect delays in the area.

Hwy 401 EB closed at Deseronto Road for serious collision in the area of the Beechwood Road overpass. Closure expected for 6 to 8 hours. Traffic being rerouted on EDR south on Deseronto Rd to Cty Rd 1 (Belleville Road) to Jim Kimmitt Road to Cy Rd 41 (Centre St) then back 401. — OPP East (@OPP_ER) July 12, 2019

Traffic is being rerouted south of Deseronto Road to Belleville Road, then to to Jim Kimmitt Road and onto Centre Street, then back onto Highway 401.

This is the EDR currently in place between Deseronto Rd and County Rd 41 in greater Napanee. Please stay on approved route. Attempting to circumvent will only cause further delay and traffic congestion. ^cw #lacopp #hwy401 #opp @OPP_COMM_ER pic.twitter.com/TVmh194xOQ — OPP East (@OPP_ER) July 12, 2019

The OPP are asking commuters to stay on this approved route and they also say that attempting to get around will only cause further delay and traffic congestion.

#Hwy401 EB remains closed for now as a result of an investigation into a serious motor vehicle collision early this morning. Please remain on the EDR if you've been directed off the highway. pic.twitter.com/7a3q078SmS — OPP East (@OPP_ER) July 12, 2019