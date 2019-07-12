R. Kelly arrested on federal sex trafficking charges, reports say

R. Kelly has been arrested by Homeland Security agents and NYPD detectives in Chicago on charges of sex trafficking, reports said Thursday.

NBC4 reported that the 52-year-old R&B singer was taken into custody and is expected to be sent to New York, citing two unnamed law enforcement officials.

Fox 32 News confirmed reports of Kelly’s arrest with his public relations manager.

He’s believed to be facing three charges, one in New York and two in Chicago.

The singer was held at Cook County Jail in Chicago on Thursday, and a press conference regarding the case is expected to happen in Atlanta on Friday, Fox 32 added.

News of the new charges comes weeks after Kelly’s lawyers sought to have a Chicago judge dismiss a lawsuit that alleged the artist sexually abused a minor in 1998.

Kelly’s lawyers have argued that she could only have sued up until 2002.

The plaintiff in that lawsuit is one of four people who have accused Kelly of criminal sexual abuse in a separate criminal case.

Kelly has denied the allegations.

With files from The Associated Press