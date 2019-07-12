Rick Zamperin: Tiger-Cats go streak-busting against Stampeders

As the saying goes, “all good things must come to an end.”

For the Calgary Stampeders, the good times have been rolling for years versus the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, but it is all about to grind to a halt.

At least, that’s what Tiger-Cats fans are hoping for.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: Tiger-Cats will miss Thomas Erlington, but it’s next man up

You see, not since Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011, a Sunday afternoon in beautiful Moncton, N.B., have the Ticats beaten the Stamps in a game.

That’s right. When you include the 2014 Grey Cup, Calgary has beaten Hamilton 15 straight times, recording seven consecutive season sweeps.

When the Cats (3-1) and Stamps (2-1) face off Saturday night at Tim Hortons Field, it will mark 2,849 days since Hamilton won that Touchdown Atlantic game in Moncton.

READ MORE: CFL fan sports his team’s colours on prosthetic eye

That is an astonishingly long drought, especially in a nine-team league, isn’t it?

Kevin Glenn was quarterbacking that September day in Moncton for the Ticats, who also featured running back Avon Cobourne, all-purpose dynamo Marcus Thigpen and linebackers Jamall Johnson and Markeith Knowlton.

Calgary was led by QB Henry Burris, Hall of Fame running back Jon Cornish, receiver Nik Lewis and defensive stalwarts Keon Raymond and Brandon Smith.

"Just as important as starting on the right foot, it's finishing on the right foot." Coach O (@Coach22O) on getting off to a good start and playing a full 60 minutes. 🎥 > https://t.co/mrrz2wv317#Ticats | #CFL pic.twitter.com/r8MKTvr4P2 — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) July 11, 2019

The last time the Tiger-Cats toppled the Stampeders in Hamilton was Sept. 18, 2009, when Quinton Porter, Deandre Cobb, Arland Bruce and Otis Floyd teamed up to lead their team to a 24-17 victory over Calgary.

I think, and maybe I’m hoping more than anything, the streak, or drought, or whatever you want to call it ends this weekend.

The Tiger-Cats are at home, where they’ve won their last three games overall (including last year’s Eastern Semifinal), they will want to bounce back from last week’s unsuccessful trip to Montreal, and they will be facing Stamps backup quarterback Nick Arbuckle instead of 2018 CFL Most Outstanding Player and Grey Cup MVP Bo Levi Mitchell.

Hey, it’s not going to be easy, but I’m calling it: the Ticats go streak-busting Saturday night.