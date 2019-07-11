CFL fan sports his team’s colours on prosthetic eye

Winnipeg Blue Bombers supporters may need to step up their fandom after a recent move by a fan of the rival Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Riders fan Jim Boychuk wears his team’s green logo in a unique way – on his prosthetic eye.

“I was just in the doctor’s office getting fit for another one, and as he was painting the iris onto the eyeball, it just popped into my head- I said, ‘hey do you do anything funky, like painting things on the eye?’

“You get that stare. First they see it, then all of a sudden, they look… ‘ohhh, what in the hell is that?’,” he said.

“It’s just to lighten the load, make people laugh. Everybody has their own thing here, and that’s mine.”

Boychuk told 680 CJOB his unusual look (no pun intended) is just part of the hyped-up atmosphere that surrounds his province on game days – especially when they’re playing against their rivals one province east.

“I’m not right up on everything that they do, but I’m sure in there for the hype, I’ll tell ya,” he said. “It’s fun. Especially on Labour Day.

“I’m sure it’s very intimidating for your Bombers.”

About the rivalry, Boychuk said it’s all in good fun, and, in fact, he’s been known to support the Blue and Gold himself.

“I cheer for the Bombers when the Riders aren’t playing,” he said, “So go Bombers go… and go to the Riders too!”

