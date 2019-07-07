Winnipeg Blue Bombers spend the day at Assiniboine Park Zoo

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers visited the Assiniboine Park Zoo Sunday afternoon for some fun in the sun.

Bomber fans got the chance to visit with players, mascots and the cheer team while taking part in football-themed activities.

Autograph tables, airbrush tattoo stations and inflatable football games were also set up around the zoo.

The event marks the team’s first day at the zoo this season.

Valour FC is scheduled to have their day at the zoo later this month.

The Bombers are fresh off a Friday night win in Ottawa.

The blue and gold are the only remaining undefeated team in the CFL at 3-0.

