Shots fired in Langley neighbourhood, police searching for masked suspects

Langley RCMP are investigating after reports of shots fired in the Willoughby area Thursday afternoon.

Police say they were called to an older acreage property in the area of 204 Street and 80 Avenue shortly after 3 p.m.

The property is set back from the road where the shots were fired, they added.

Multiple suspects then made their way into the home, but were last seen fleeing on foot southbound on 204 Street.

No one was injured in the shooting, which appears to be targeted and drug-related, police said.

Officers on scene said they are looking for three masked male suspects. No further descriptions were immediately available.

Police have closed 80 Avenue in both directions between 202A and 206A Streets, while 204 Street is also fully closed between 78 and 80 Avenues.

RCMP are being assisted by helicopter and police dog units.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Langley RCMP or Crime Stoppers.