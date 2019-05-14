Charges laid in 2017 fatal shooting in Langley
A man has been charged in connection with a 2017 shooting that claimed the life of one man and sent another to hospital in Langley.
Tyler Pastuck, 31, died near Browns Socialhouse on 200 Street in June 2017.
Police found a second male victim at the scene who survived the shooting. RCMP said at the time that both victims were known to police.
David Tull has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Tull is in custody and will appear in court on Tuesday.
