Charges laid in 2017 fatal shooting in Langley

A man has been charged in connection with a 2017 shooting that claimed the life of one man and sent another to hospital in Langley.

Tyler Pastuck, 31, died near Browns Socialhouse on 200 Street in June 2017.

WATCH: Tyler Pastuck identified as Langley shooting victim

Police found a second male victim at the scene who survived the shooting. RCMP said at the time that both victims were known to police.

David Tull has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

READ MORE: One man dead, another in hospital after targeted shooting outside Langley restaurant

Tull is in custody and will appear in court on Tuesday.