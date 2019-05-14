Crime
May 14, 2019 2:06 pm

Charges laid in 2017 fatal shooting in Langley

By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH (June 10, 2017): Police search for the suspect who opened fire and killed a man in Langley.

A A

A man has been charged in connection with a 2017 shooting that claimed the life of one man and sent another to hospital in Langley.

Tyler Pastuck, 31, died near Browns Socialhouse on 200 Street in June 2017.

WATCH: Tyler Pastuck identified as Langley shooting victim

Police found a second male victim at the scene who survived the shooting. RCMP said at the time that both victims were known to police.

David Tull has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

READ MORE: One man dead, another in hospital after targeted shooting outside Langley restaurant

Tull is in custody and will appear in court on Tuesday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
200 Street
2017 Langley shooting
Browns Social House shooting
Browns Socialhouse
Crime
David Tull
Langley
Langley crime
Langley homicide
Langley Murder
Langley shooting
Tim Pastuck

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.