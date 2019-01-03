Bullet pierces Langley couple’s roof on New Year’s morning

A Langley couple is sharing their story after being treated to a rather unpleasant New Year’s surprise.

Bruce Foster told Global News his wife was watching a movie at about 12:15 a.m. on New Year’s morning when she was startled by a noise in their Brookswood home.

“She heard a big loud bang-crash-thump, I guess you could call it, investigated, sort of looked around to see what was going on and came across a piece of lead sitting on the floor next to her couch,” Foster said.

She showed the object to him, which he quickly realized was a bullet.

“We also found a hole in the roof by our dining room,” he said.

Indeed, the bullet had punched right through the roof, the attic and a drywall ceiling before landing in the house and bouncing with a significant amount of force.

The Fosters called police, who sent several units to investigate, took the bullet and had forensic experts use a tool to try and determine the trajectory the bullet took to arrive at their home.

Foster estimated it was a larger bullet, possibly a .45 caliber.

The Langley RCMP said forensic experts had not been able to examine the bullet by Wednesday evening, but that they believe the incident was random.

“There is no reason to think this residence was targeted in any way,” Cpl. Holly Largy said in an email.

“Any theories at this point are purely speculation.”

Foster said he believes the incident was a case of New Year’s revelry gone awry.

“It looks like someone on New Year’s Eve was shooting a firearm in the air and the bullet came down and we just happened to be the lucky recipient,” he said.

A former competition shooter himself, Foster said he’s not against guns — but he is against people using them irresponsibly.

“Doing something like that was, in my opinion, ridiculous,” he said.

“Because earlier on, probably about a half an hour or so before, my wife was cleaning up our dining room table and essentially standing in the spot where the bullet came through the roof.”