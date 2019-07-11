Shooting near Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park sends man to hospital
A man is in hospital after a shooting near Oppenheimer Park in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.
According to police, patrol officers in the area heard a gunshot just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The officers found a 31-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound near Powell Street and Jackson Avenue, police said.
The victim was taken to hospital and remains there in stable condition, police said.
Investigators stayed at the scene overnight collecting evidence.
Police said no arrests have been made and that the investigation has been turned over to Vancouver Police Department’s major crime section.
