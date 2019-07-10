Junior journalists report fun times at the 2019 Calgary Stampede

A day focused on kids was fittingly captured by a couple of them.

“The BMO junior reporters are really meant to accentuate the partnership BMO has had with the Calgary Stampede for the last century or so,” explained the Calgary Stampede’s Nic Hill of BMO Kids day and the pair of young “reporters” who are chosen each year to “cover” the event.

“It really wants the Stampede to be seen through the eyes of a kid.”

Each year, the Bank of Montreal and the Calgary Stampede team up to offer families a budget-friendly day filled with extra kid-focused events and activities. BMO Kids Day at the Stampede includes a free pancake breakfast, free or discounted admission, live entertainment and, of course, the BMO junior reporters.

This year, Hailey Brilz and Isabelle Warnick were chosen from a group of over 80 youngsters who wrote essays in the hopes of landing one of the two coveted positions.

The duo started their jam-packed day bright and early.

“We’ve been here since 6:15 a.m., so still a few more hours to go, but it’s [a] once in a lifetime experience so it’s worth it,” said Melissa Brilz, mom to 10-year-old Hailey.

Warnick and Brilz’s first assignment took them to the free pancake breakfast, where they joined Global Calgary’s Leslie Horton for a live television interview.

After breakfast, the pair was whisked away to the Grandstand stage where they were introduced to the hundreds in attendance and enjoyed time backstage as VIPs. They took in the various acts before they were handed a microphone to take turns interviewing the Calgary Stampede queen and princesses.

“It’s been a whole roller-coaster; it’s been definitely awesome,” Brilz said of all the excitement.

“It’s been amazing seeing all the backstage,” added Warnick, who said she was also thrilled to be able to be able to pet a llama and an alpaca.

The pair was kept busy with interviews and meet-and-greets, as well as several photo ops.

“It’s quite interesting to be able to, like, have a huge camera following you around and having super fun,” Warnick said.

Brilz wasn’t sure she agreed with Warnick on having what she called the “papparazzi” documenting their day.

“Well, let’s just say it was different,” Brilz said.