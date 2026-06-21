Crews search for missing jet ski rider who went over Saskatoon weir

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Saskatoon emergency officials have switched to a recovery mission after a jet ski rider reportedly did not resurface after going under the water on the South Saskatchewan River.

The police and fire department responded to multiple reports late Saturday afternoon that the rider was in distress after going over the weir in the river adjacent to the train bridge and 33rd St. E.

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Crews used a specialized vessel designed for weir rescue operations upon arrival, but transitioned to a recovery mission to find the jet ski operator.

Residents were asked to avoid the area as police investigated.

No roadway restrictions were put in place, but pedestrian walkways were closed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.