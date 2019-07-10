Crosswalks coming to 2 notorious Guelph jaywalking spots

The City of Guelph will be installing pedestrian traffic lights this month at two spots notorious for jaywalkers.

The new signals will be installed on Eramosa Road in front of John F. Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute and on Gordon Street in front of the Boathouse Tea Room.

Studies by city staff have shown jaywalking has grown rampant at the two sites and crosswalks are warranted.

It will take about five days to complete the work which begins July 22.

Lane reductions are to be expected.

Gordon Street will be reduced to one lane during construction but two-way traffic will be maintained at all times with someone directing vehicles.

Two-way traffic will also be maintained on Eramosa Road.

The sidewalks will remain open at both sites and businesses will be accessible.