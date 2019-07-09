Official Plan projects Peterborough population to reach 115,000 by 2041

The draft of the City of Peterborough’s new Official Plan estimates the city’s population will increase to 115,000 by 2041.

READ MORE: Peterborough area is the country’s fastest-growing community: StatsCan

The Official Plan sets out the city’s vision and direction for grown and development. The plan estimates the city’s population will increase by 32,000 (nearly 40 per cent) over the next 22 years, bringing an additional 14,000 jobs.

“I am very excited that our draft Official Plan is finally a public document,” Mayor Diane Therrien said.

“While it has been a long journey, we need to make sure we do it right. I look forward to community feedback and input over the coming months as we get ready to finalize the document.

“Please stay tuned for opportunities to provide feedback.”

After more than two years of consultation and activity on the development of the City of Peterborough’s new Official Plan, the draft document has been released for public review and feedback. https://t.co/FPqtvDs0nQ pic.twitter.com/qjdMeo4rwH — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) July 9, 2019

The draft follows two years of consultation. Planning Division manager Ken Hetherington says it’s a crucial document in shaping how the city is going to look and develop over the next two decades.

“By no means is it the final product. It’s a work in progress,” Hetherington said. “We really want to spend the next three months consulting on this document.”

READ MORE: What Canada’s population will look like in 2036

The Official Plan was last updated 38 years ago. The new draft focuses on five themes: Complete Community, Environmental Stewardship, Vibrant and Unique, More Options for Mobility and Strong and Diverse Economy.

Some major changes to the plan including proposing a new natural heritage system, providing different types of employment opportunities and extending some existing commercial developments.

The City will be reaching out to the community over the next few months to consult with residents on the draft document. City staff will prepare a final version of the draft Official Plan for public review before it goes to city council for a decision in Feb. 2020.

The draft Official Plan is available online.

More to come.

WATCH: Peterborough growth could mean higher development charges