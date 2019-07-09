Traffic
July 9, 2019 10:15 am
Updated: July 9, 2019 10:19 am

1 dead, 4 injured after vehicle rollover in Norwich Township: OPP

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Police are investigating after a single-vehicle rollover injured four people and killed a man.

OPP say one person was killed and four others were injured in a single-vehicle rollover in Norwich Township on Tuesday morning.

Police say emergency services were called to the scene at around 7 a.m. for a report of a collision.

According to police, an SUV was headed eastbound on Potters Road when it reportedly left the road and rolled over before coming to rest in a field.

One man suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The four other men who were in the vehicle were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Potters Road remains closed between Middle Townline Road and Summerville Line as emergency crews continue to respond to the incident.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 1-888-310-1122.

