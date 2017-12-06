Woodstock man dies of injuries sustained in November crash in Norwich Twp.

A 38-year-old Woodstock man, seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Norwich Township a month ago, has died from the injuries he sustained in the crash, Oxford OPP said Wednesday.

Edward Greenfield was rushed to hospital with serious injuries on Nov. 5 after the SUV he was driving was involved in a collision with a pickup truck along Hwy. 2 near Hwy. 53, just east of Hwy. 401, police said.

Investigators say the westbound pickup truck crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with the left driver’s side of the eastbound SUV around 12:20 p.m. The pickup truck flipped onto its side, and the SUV spun out of control, police said.

The adult male driver of the pickup truck was also seriously injured and was rushed to an area hospital. His current condition is not known. Three passengers in the SUV, an adult female, an 11-year-old female, and a nine-year-old male, were taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

In their release, police said they were informed on Tuesday that Greenfield had died as a result of his injuries.

No other information about the collision has been released, but police said on Wednesday that it remained under investigation.