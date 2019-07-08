Saskatoon Police to increase presence in Pleasant Hill following homicides

Story highlights Police are increasing the number of patrol cars in Pleasant Hill after three homicides took place in one week.

Saskatoon Police have announced new measures in response to three recent homicides that took place within one week in one neighbourhood.

“You’re going to see an increased number of visible police presence there. There’s going to be an increased number of police officers in cars, patrol cars,” said police chief Troy Cooper at a press conference on Monday.

The three recent homicides took place only blocks apart in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood between June 30 and July 5. That brings the number of confirmed homicides in Saskatoon to eight, nearly equaling the total amount in the city for all of 2018.

READ MORE: City of Saskatoon, police aren’t doing enough to stop crime: Pleasant Hill resident

Cooper said that there is no connection between the three murders and that they were not random.

He also said there will be no limit to the resources that the police will deploy in the area for the next month. After that time, the commitment will be re-evaluated based on the results and calls received.

“We want people to know that we’re there, we want people to know that we care, we want people to know that we’re available to them,” he said.

That will come as a relief to longtime resident Wes Desjarlais who says the crime in the area has been getting worse.

“My granddaughter went across the street two weeks ago and was literally pulled off her bike,” he said.

READ MORE: Man charged in Saskatoon’s 7th homicide of 2019: police

In addition to the recent homicides, there was also a break and enter involving a shotgun.

The invaded house belongs to Desjarlais’ sister-in-law and he says it was pure luck she wasn’t hurt.

“[A] guy went in there the other day and cocked it, clicked it back and it didn’t work,” he told Global News.

READ MORE: Death of 45-year-old Saskatoon man ruled a homicide: police

City Councillor Ann Iwanchuk grew up in the area. She said that security requires a group effort.

“It just takes everyone being on the alert and reporting anything they see that is suspicious,” she said.