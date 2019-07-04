Regina man charged with May first-degree murder

The Regina Police Service say they have charged a 24-year-old man with first-degree murder after he allegedly killed another man in May.

Police say they found they Isaiah Akachuck lying on the sidewalk in the area of 7th Avenue and Garnet Street at around midnight on May 18.

Akachuck was taken to hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police say Jamie Rae Munroe is also facing several attempted murder charges, all taking place in May.

Munroe reportedly a shot a 29-year-old woman in the area of Dewdney Avenue and Garnet Street on May 18 and then shot a 29-year-old man in the 1900 block of Montreal Street on May 21.

That same day, police suspect Munroe also shot a 38-year-old man in the area of 2nd Avenue and Garnet Street.

All victims survived the shootings.

Police say he also allegedly stabbed someone in the 1200 block of Rae Street on May 17. The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

From May 17-21, police believe Munroe was also involved in a number of robberies that took place around the city.

Munroe appeared in court on Thursday.