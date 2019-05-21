21-year-old man identified as Regina’s third homicide victim of 2019

Regina Police have identified the city’s third homicide victim of the year as 21-year-old Isaiah Terrel Akachuk, a Regina resident.

Police were called to 7th Avenue and Garnet Street just after midnight Saturday where they found a man lying on the sidewalk.

Officers performed emergency first aid until EMS arrived. Akachuk was taken to hospital, but died shortly after.

Police have not yet released any information on how Akachuk died.

The RPS Major Crimes Unit is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.