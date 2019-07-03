Charges laid in Lethbridge workplace incident that left woman paralyzed

Alberta Labour has laid charges in a Lethbridge workplace incident that left a woman paralyzed from the chest down.

Triple M Housing Ltd. and its 10 subsidiaries now face 13 charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

On May 15, 2017, Angela Entz was cutting drywall when she was struck by a steel roof truss stand that had fallen from the mezzanine area above.

Entz suffered serious injuries including a broken neck, a spinal cord injury and a broken leg. She is now a quadriplegic.

The charges against Triple M Housing Ltd. were laid on May 13 and include failing to ensure a worker did not work in the potential fall path of objects from above.

The company is also accused of failing to provide an overhead safeguard for work areas where there may be falling objects.

“I am happy to hear that charges have finally been laid, although no amount of charges will change the fact that I am serving the ultimate life sentence as a quadriplegic because of the negligence at Triple M Housing,” Entz said in a statement to Global News Wednesday.

Global News reached out to Triple M president and CEO Rick Weste, but had not heard back by the time this story was published at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The company’s first appearance in Lethbridge Provincial Court was scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

The case is now adjourned until September.