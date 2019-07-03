Inquest date released for inmate who died at Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre

An inquest date has been scheduled to look into the death of Michael Fall.

The announcement comes from Dr. Rick Mann, the Regional Supervising Coroner for West Region, London Office.

Fall was an inmate at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Center who died on July 30, 2017 while in custody. He was 47 years of age.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Fall’s death, and is expected to last for five days. Fourteen witnesses are also expected to provide testimony.

An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

Fall’s inquest is scheduled to begin on Monday, September 23 at 9:30 a.m. at the Elgin County Courthouse in St. Thomas.

Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke will preside as inquest coroner and Gary Fowler will be counsel to the coroner.

