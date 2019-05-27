Inquest launched into July 2017 death of inmate at Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre
An inquest is being launched into the 2017 death of Michael Fall, 47.
Fall died on July 30, 2017, while in custody at the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre.
The inquest, mandatory under the Coroners Act, is in addition to a joint inquest into the deaths of three other inmates.
In a release from the regional supervising coroner for West Region, London office, Dr. Rick Mann stated that the inquest will look at the circumstances surrounding the death and a jury may make “recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths.”
Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke will preside as inquest coroner while Gary Fowler will be counsel to the coroner.
No other details, including a date and location of the inquest, have been released.
