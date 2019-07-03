Barrie man charged after wheel separates from vehicle, seriously injures woman on Hwy 400

A 56-year-old Barrie man has been charged after a wheel came off his vehicle and struck another car’s windshield, seriously injuring a woman on Highway 400 three weeks ago, according to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

On June 12, a 29-year-old Barrie woman was airlifted to a hospital after a tire hit her vehicle on Highway 400 at Highway 89 near Innisfil.

The Barrie man has been charged with detached part, Schmidt said.

Update: Charges laid.

A 56 year old man from Barrie is now charged with “Detached part” – HTA 84.2(1) after a wheel came off his vehicle and struck another vehicle injuring the driver on #Hwy400 — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) July 3, 2019

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues

