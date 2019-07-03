Barrie man charged after wheel separates from vehicle, seriously injures woman on Hwy 400
A 56-year-old Barrie man has been charged after a wheel came off his vehicle and struck another car’s windshield, seriously injuring a woman on Highway 400 three weeks ago, according to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.
On June 12, a 29-year-old Barrie woman was airlifted to a hospital after a tire hit her vehicle on Highway 400 at Highway 89 near Innisfil.
The Barrie man has been charged with detached part, Schmidt said.
— With files from Gabby Rodrigues
