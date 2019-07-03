Traffic
July 3, 2019 5:18 pm

Barrie man charged after wheel separates from vehicle, seriously injures woman on Hwy 400

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A woman suffered serious injuries after a tire flew across Highway 400 and crashed into her car. As Caryn Lieberman reports, this is not the first such incident and OPP have advice for drivers.

A 56-year-old Barrie man has been charged after a wheel came off his vehicle and struck another car’s windshield, seriously injuring a woman on Highway 400 three weeks ago, according to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

On June 12, a 29-year-old Barrie woman was airlifted to a hospital after a tire hit her vehicle on Highway 400 at Highway 89 near Innisfil.

The Barrie man has been charged with detached part, Schmidt said.

