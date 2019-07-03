2 arrested after Canada Day in Barrhaven gets rowdy again

For the second year in a row, police say officers had to break up fights and arrest those setting off fireworks in Barrhaven on Canada Day.

According to Ottawa police, everything was fine until a large group of individuals, mostly young people, began attempting to intimidate police during the festivities at Clarke Fields Park.

As a result, more officers were called to disperse the crowd.

“Despite increased security planning and an increased police presence, officers again encountered social disorder and fights at Clarke Fields for the Barrhaven Canada Day festivities,” said the police in a release.

Later in the evening, two men were arrested for separate incidents after allegedly lighting fireworks, one of which was doing so from a moving vehicle.

Finally, at the end of the night, police were required to break up a large fight at the main entrance of Clarke Fields Park.

According to Ottawa police spokesperson Const. Chuck Benoit, other suburban celebrations in Kanata and Orleans and the downtown celebration also had calls involving people who may have had too much to drink. A large number of those involved in the Barrhaven incidents were in their late teens, said Benoit.

No arrests were made in relation to the fights, and none of the officers involved was injured.