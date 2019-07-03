Crime
July 3, 2019 11:11 am

No suspects after Overbrook shooting, injured man ‘unco-operative’: Ottawa police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Ottawa police are still searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting in Overbrook.

Beatrice Britneff / Global News File
Local police say they haven’t identified any suspects after a shooting in Ottawa’s Overbrook neighbourhood on Tuesday night left a 25-year-old man with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The man, who was shot near Queen Mary and Lola streets around 9 p.m., has since been “unco-operative” with investigators, according to the Ottawa Police Service.

“As of right now, he is unco-operative just in helping our investigators understand what happened and locating a suspect,” police spokesperson Const. Amy Gagnon said.

The injured man was taken to hospital after officers were called to the area east of the downtown core at 9:01 p.m., according to Gagnon said.

The police department’s guns and gangs unit is leading the investigation into the incident.

Investigators urge anyone with information about this shooting to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or going to crimestoppers.ca.

