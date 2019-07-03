Man killed in rollover near Thompson wasn’t wearing a seatbelt: RCMP

A Winnipeg man is dead after his truck rolled over on Hwy. 6 south of Thompson.

Thompson RCMP said they were called about a black truck speeding erratically down the highway and swerving in and out of traffic Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the man’s vehicle appeared to have gone off the road and rolled several times.

The driver, who was the only one in the vehicle, was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said the man, 30, didn’t appear to be wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Thompson RCMP are working with a forensic collision reconstructionist to investigate.

