18-year-old man charged with sexual assault in Innisfil: police

An 18-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault after South Simcoe police say a teenage girl reported she was drugged and sexually assaulted by someone she knew in Innisfil.

An investigation into the report began on June 10 and revealed that the alleged incident took place in early March in an Innisfil residence, according to police.

The suspect, who is from Innisfil, subsequently turned himself in at the police station, police say.

He was later charged with sexual assault and administering a noxious substance with the intent to annoy.

According to officers, the teenage girl was not physically injured in the alleged incident.

A sexual assault is any unwanted sexual contact and can cause lasting trauma, police say.