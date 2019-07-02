5 drivers stopped after travelling over 50 km/h above posted speed limit in Mono, Amaranth, Ont.: OPP

Police stopped five drivers reportedly travelling over 50 kilometres above the posted speed limit in Mono and Amaranth, Ont., on Saturday, Dufferin OPP say.

Between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., police say officers stopped five people after they allegedly exceeded the posted speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour.

READ MORE: OPP searching for missing 15-year-old Orillia girl

Four of those drivers were stopped on Airport Road in Mono and were reportedly travelling at 146, 135, 146 and 154 kilometres per hour, respectively, police say.

The driver in Amaranth was stopped on County Road 11 and was reportedly travelling at 138 kilometres per hour, police add.

READ MORE: South Simcoe police lay weapons-related charges following traffic stop in Bradford

All five drivers had their licences suspended for seven days, and their vehicles impounded for seven days.

They will appear in Orangeville court at a later date.

WATCH: A speeding pickup truck slams into a home, leaving a gaping hole in the basement wall