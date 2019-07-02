Search underway for missing camper in Kejimkujik

A search is underway at Nova Scotia’s Kejimkujik National Park for a 46-year-old man who failed to return from a three-day canoeing and camping trip.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were called on Monday night when Bradley Hall and a nine-year-old girl did not return from their trip.

Police say the pair was well prepared and had sufficient camping equipment but could not be located.

The nine-year-old girl was later located around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police, but Hall remains missing.

Police say they left Milford House on June 28 and planned to paddle the Mersey River, aiming to arrive at Jake’s Landing in Kejimkujik National Park on Sunday.

The current search is being conducted outside the boundary of Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site. It’s being led by the RCMP and assisted by Parks Canada, volunteer ground search and rescue personnel and the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre.

“Once the search began, the canoe was located abandoned along the route,” Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said in a statement.

“Searchers also located two campsites, which indicated the pair headed inland once they left the canoe.”

According to police, search crews have been on the scene since the initial call came in.

Hall is described as an Indigenous man with grey, medium-length hair and brown eyes who was wearing a brown, long-sleeved shirt, tan pants and brown shoes when he was last seen.

“Hall and the nine-year-old girl were in a red, 15-foot-long canoe, which had ‘Mad River Canoe’ on the side,” Clarke stated. “They had a large tent, which was blue, teal and beige.”

“Police and searchers are requesting that anyone who saw the missing people call them immediately to assist with the search effort.”