Parts of Kejimkujik National Park closed over Canada Day long weekend due to bear activity

Parks Canada is closing parts of Kejimkujik National Park in Nova Scotia this Canada Day long weekend due to increased black bear activity in the St. Catherine’s area.

The Kejimkujik Seaside area of the park will have restrictions in place on Friday and will be closed until at least Monday, Parks Canada said in a press release.

Visitors will only be allowed in the park on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., if they have a group of three or more and no domestic pets.

Parks Canada is recommending that visitors to the park use noise-makers to reduce the risk of interaction of bears. Visitors should also carry bear spray and stay alert.

If visitors do see a bear, the federal organization says that visitors should:

Face the animal Make noise Raise arms to make yourself look bigger Back off slowly Report the incident to the Parks Canada Duty Officer at 902-682-2598

They’re recommending that visitors give space to wildlife wherever it is found in the park.

“Safety before selfies – keep wildlife out of the picture,” Parks Canada said.

The black bear population at Kejimikujik Seaside is healthy due to the undisturbed habitat and abundant food supply, according to Parks Canada.

The park will be closed as of 5 p.m. on Friday.

Parks Canada says they’ll decide whether to open the park on Tuesday when they reassess the situation at the beginning of the week.