Skyline trail reopens after ‘aggressive moose behaviour’ forces closure

The Skyline trail at Cape Breton Highlands National Park has reopened, six days after it was forced to close due to “aggressive moose behaviour.”

Parks Canada issued the notice Saturday morning, as well as safety guidelines for observing wildlife in the park.

Moose have been known to charge people and vehicles and can attack with their hooves, Parks Canada says.

Signs of an aggressive moose include ears pinned back, hair on neck raised, mouth smacking and licking, foot stomping, swaying head or short charges.

