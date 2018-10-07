Canada
October 7, 2018 1:58 pm

‘Aggressive moose behaviour’ closes Cape Breton’s Skyline trail

By Online Producer/Reporter Global News

Parks Canada has closed Cape Breton's Skyline trail due to "aggressive moose behaviour."

Parks Canada officials have closed the Skyline trail in Cape Breton, N.S., as a result of “aggressive moose behaviour in the area.”

The organization announced the closure on the Cape Breton Highlands National Park Facebook page on Sunday morning.

Parks Canada says they are continuing to monitor the situation and that they’ll post new information as it becomes available.

The Nova Scotia government estimates that there are approximately 5,000 moose on Cape Breton Island.

