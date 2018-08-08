Decomposing seal carcass forces closure of Ingonish Beach to swimmers
A popular Nova Scotia beach has been closed to swimming because of a decomposing seal carcass along the coastline.
People are asked to stay out of the water at Ingonish Beach on Cape Breton.
Cape Breton Highlands National Park posted the closure on its Facebook page, saying that there were water quality concerns at the beach.
The post goes on to say that the area will remain closed until the carcass is removed and the water quality improves.
Meanwhile, the day use area remains open.
